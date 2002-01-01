Dimensional Metals, Inc

Founded in 1988, DMI was established to provide the industry's best service with faster lead times. DMI is a full-service metal roofing and wall panel manufacturer. All services are done in house to maintain the highest standards and provide a quality product. DMI also offers a full Water Control line to complement your building and handle all of your drainage needs. We also have our own line of rigid roof and wall insulation, roofing underlayments, and an assortment of accessories. DMI is ready to assist you with your next project from concept to completion.