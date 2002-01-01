Company Profile
Direct Grid Technologies, LLC
Direct Grid Technologies designs and manufactures innovative, cost effective solutions for the smart grid and photovoltaic microinverter market. Direct Grid Technologies is an affiliate of Island Technology, a privately held and profitable company employing over 100 people in three separate facilities.
Contact Information
- Address
- 131 Heartland Blvd., Edgewood, NY 11717 227
- Phone
- 631-242-1900
- info@directgrid.com
- Website
- http://www.directgrid.com