Company Profile
Dispatch Energy
Dispatch Energy is a full-service, customer-focused distributed energy solution provider. Dispatch Energy's management team brings decades of experience across all aspects of distributed generation project execution, including development, construction, asset management and capital markets. With principal experience managing over $1.5 billion of operating generation assets and $2.5 billion in U.S. energy and transportation investments, our team knows how to get projects done.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1270 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020 227
- Phone
- (914) 648-9179
- awoda@dispatchenergy.com
- Website
- https://www.dispatchenergy.com/