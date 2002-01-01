Company Profile
Dixon Wind and Solar
Dixon Wind and Solar is the representative for Exmork in Canada. Exmork is an ISO 9001 company located in China. The company has, for over 10 years been specializing in solar and wind power products. Their products are of good quality and are low-priced renewable energy systems - proving that renewable power need not cost the earth. In fact, we encourage you to compare our prices with the competition!
Contact Information
- Address
- 580 Danforth Rd., Toronto, Ontaro M1K 1E3 39
- Phone
- 416-261-3773
- sales@dixonsystems.com
- Website
- http://dixonwindandsolar.ca