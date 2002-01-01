Company Profile
DLR Group
DLR Group is an interdisciplinary design firm providing architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design from offices coast-to-coast and in China. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients, local communities, and our planet. Visit dlrgroup.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Contact Information
- Address
- 6225 N. 24th Street, Suite 250, Phoenix, Arizona 85016 227
- Phone
- 602 381 8580
- mcrockett@dlrgroup.com
- Website
- http://dlrgroup.com