Company Profile

DLR Group

DLR Group logo
DLR Group is an interdisciplinary design firm providing architecture, engineering, planning, and interior design from offices coast-to-coast and in China. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients, local communities, and our planet. Visit dlrgroup.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Contact Information

Address
6225 N. 24th Street, Suite 250, Phoenix, Arizona 85016 227
Phone
602 381 8580

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