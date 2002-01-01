Company Profile
dmg :: events (UK) Ltd
dmg :: events is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT,www.dmgt.co.uk), one of the largest media companies in the United Kingdom. dmg :: events was founded in 1989 and in 20 years has managed exhibitions, conferences and online platforms for many industries in up to 25 countries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2 Derry Street, Northcliffe House, London, London W8 5TT 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 203 615 2850
- info@gastech.co.uk
- Website
- http://dmgenergyevents.com