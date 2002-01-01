We are a sales and distribution company supplying all types of utility meters, these include hot and cold Water Meters, Gas Meters as well as standard Electricity Meters and Pre-Payment Gas & Electricity Meters to the building services market and general industry.



We supply a full range of Natural and LPG Gas Meters, Oil Meters, Heat Meters and Electricity meters, which we draw from manufacturers in the European Community.



For our Industrial customers we have a range of Vortex Meters, Electromagnetic Meters, Ultrasonic Meters, Turbine Meters and Positive Displacement Meters with a wide range of instrumentation to suit most applications.



We carry good stock of all the products we supply and can generally dispatch most orders for next day delivery throughout the UK. If you require any information or assistance with any of our products you may have a requirement for, please do not hesitate to contact us.