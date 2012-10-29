Company Profile
dohardmoney.com
October 29, 2012 - Most of the loans provided by hard money lenders these days are to people who are in the real estate industry, specifically those in the buying, selling and rehabbing business. This is what Do Hard Money Experts specialize in, and in line with their efforts of helping out real investors, they have released some tips that everyone can adopt when trying to find reputable hard money lenders.
"If you are in the real estate industry you pr
"If you are in the real estate industry you pr
Contact Information
- Address
- 8785 South Jordan Valley Way Suite 1, Houston,West Jordan, UT 8408 227
- Phone
- 800-284-0076
- dohard12@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.dohardmoney.com/