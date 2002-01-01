Company Profile

Dolan&#39;s Green Solutions

Dolan&#39;s Green Solutions logo
We supply green solutions for various industries including biogas, composting, waste management, restaurant, hospitality, and petrochemical. As the manufacturers representative for Bio-Organic Catalyst, we can help you optimize your biogas production and improve daily yield up to 130%. Optimization of various systems includes reduction in odor, reduction in sludge output, improvements in worker safety, elimination of VOC's, as well as reduction in energy cost.

Contact Information

Address
Cortesi ave, South San Francisco, CA 95051 227
Phone
408-891-7903

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