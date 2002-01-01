Company Profile
Dolan's Green Solutions
We supply green solutions for various industries including biogas, composting, waste management, restaurant, hospitality, and petrochemical. As the manufacturers representative for Bio-Organic Catalyst, we can help you optimize your biogas production and improve daily yield up to 130%. Optimization of various systems includes reduction in odor, reduction in sludge output, improvements in worker safety, elimination of VOC's, as well as reduction in energy cost.
Contact Information
- Address
- Cortesi ave, South San Francisco, CA 95051 227
- Phone
- 408-891-7903