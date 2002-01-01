Milan, Italy - Only a few years ago it was unusual for a man to take any interest in designer clothes, except, of course, for those few men who were actually involved in the industry. Most men were puzzled by the high prices and conspicuous designs. Shopping for designer clothes was pretty much exclusive to women. However, things have been progressing in a new direction recently and men's deep seated desire to embrace the world of fashion has been surfacing and coming to sensational fruition. Th