Company Profile
Domestic & General Insulation Ltd
In addition to being an installer of a range of insulation technologies, Domestic & General Insulation Ltd also provide installation for Solar PV and Thermal Solar panels. The company also offers a range of Geothermal solutions, including both ground and air source heat pumps.
Contact Information
- Address
- Energy House, Magnis Works, Roman Road, Hereford, Herefordshire HR4 9QR 226
- Phone
- 0844 543 0043
- info@dgi.org.uk
- Website
- http://www.dgi.org.uk