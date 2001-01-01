Company Profile
Dongguan A&S Power Technology Co., ltd.
A&S Power have been in business on designing, developing, manufacturing and selling batteries and electrical accessories over 19 years when we start it in 2001. We are focus in the development of advanced battery technology in the area of consumer and industrial markets.
Newer technology, powerful channel partners, and empowered customers have made the competition highly intense and marketing a very involved and strategic discipline.
Newer technology, powerful channel partners, and empowered customers have made the competition highly intense and marketing a very involved and strategic discipline.
Contact Information
- Address
- RM301, Unit 1, Building18, No.6 Libin Road, SSL, Dongguan, guangdong 523808 45
- Phone
- 86076922860563
- sales@aspowerbattery.com
- Website
- https://www.aspowerbattery.com