Established in 2001, Dongguan Brdason Ultrasonic Equipment Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and exporter that is concerned with the design, development and production of Ultrasonic equipment. We are located in Dongguan, with convenient transportation access. All of our products comply with international quality standards and are greatly appreciated in a variety of different markets throughout the world.

If you are interested in any of our products or would like to discuss a custom order, please feel free to contact us