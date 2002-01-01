Company Profile
Dongguan GoKWh Technology Co., Ltd.
GoKWh was founded on the belief that we believe battery energy storage systems will radically transform the way we interact with energy. They'll make solar energy a no-brainer for many more homes and businesses, bring greater independence from traditional utilities, and open the door to a great diversity of energy options. GoKWh offers battery energy storage systems and hybrid inverter to help homeowners and business owners obtain clean, affordable, and independent energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.5 Puxin Road, Tangxia Town, Dongguan, Guangdong 523710 45
- Phone
- +8613071300873
- hi@gokwh.com
- Website
- https://gokwh.com/