Company Profile

Dongguan GoKWh Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongguan GoKWh Technology Co., Ltd. logo
GoKWh was founded on the belief that we believe battery energy storage systems will radically transform the way we interact with energy. They'll make solar energy a no-brainer for many more homes and businesses, bring greater independence from traditional utilities, and open the door to a great diversity of energy options. GoKWh offers battery energy storage systems and hybrid inverter to help homeowners and business owners obtain clean, affordable, and independent energy.

Contact Information

Address
No.5 Puxin Road, Tangxia Town, Dongguan, Guangdong 523710 45
Phone
+8613071300873
Email
hi@gokwh.com

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