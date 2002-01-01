Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.,Ltd.(Hoppt Battery for short) established Huizhou Hoppt Battery in 2005 and moved its headquarters to Yongjiasheng Industrial Park, Nancheng District, Dongguan in May 2017. The company was founded by a senior practitioner who has been engaged in the research and development of the lithium battery industry for 16 years.lt is a research and development, production and sales of 3C digital lithium batteries, ultra-thin lithium batteries, special-shaped lithium bat