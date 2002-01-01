Dongguan Lightning New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Lightning Energy Technology Co., Ltd. are specialized in all kinds of 3.7V and 3.2V Li-ion battery cells.battery charger, battery BMS and battery Pack, etc. We are famous for our superior quality, competitive prices, first-class craftwork, safe package and prompt delivery. Since inception we have owned our own production bases, located in Hunan. We are long time partners with battery manufacturers in Europe and many countries worldwide. We have accumulated marketing experience.