Company Profile
Doran Electric Vehicles
Doran Electric Vehicles. Alternative transportation, work, and utility use electric vehicles. Up to 30 miles range. Heavy duty vehicles 650# load, tows thousands. Batteries can be solar, hydro, and wind charged. Please visit our informative website at DoranEV.com Made in USA quality since 1999.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5842 McFadden Avenue, Unit R, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 227
- Phone
- 714 377 7776
- info@DoranEV.com
- Website
- http://www.DoranEV.com