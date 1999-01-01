Company Profile

Doran Electric Vehicles

Doran Electric Vehicles logo
Doran Electric Vehicles. Alternative transportation, work, and utility use electric vehicles. Up to 30 miles range. Heavy duty vehicles 650# load, tows thousands. Batteries can be solar, hydro, and wind charged. Please visit our informative website at DoranEV.com Made in USA quality since 1999.

Contact Information

Address
5842 McFadden Avenue, Unit R, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 227
Phone
714 377 7776

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