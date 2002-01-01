Double Pilots Group Holdings Co.,Limited

Double Pilots Group focus on the solar light kits,solar lanterns,solar light and solar power products to light up the dark nights to improve the daily life where there is no electry with affordable cost. Our products are popular in Africa,Australia,Central America market. especial good for Remote hilly and mountainous locations, Village, country area and islands, as house lighting, camping light, emergency light, disaster emergency lighting, portable phone/MP3/MP4 charging etc.