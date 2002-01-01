Give your diesel truck new power and energy by using Cummins delete kit. It is a complete custom delete kit for your truck and it is the highest-end option available in the market for New Ram Diesel trucks. This kit gives you the option of choosing between power levels. Besides this additional idle tunes are also available. More features include easy EGR DPF delete, one device that unlocks PCM and tunes truck, 5 custom delete tunes, Trans Tuning Built In for 68RFE applications,