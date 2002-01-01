Company Profile

Draker Laboratories, Inc.

Draker Laboratories, Inc. logo
Draker provides highly accurate and reliable turnkey monitoring solutions that help owners and operators of commercial and utility-scale PV systems maximize the efficiency and profitability of their solar assets. Draker's Sentalis™ monitoring suite combines proven field instrumentation with an intuitive Web-based data management system and unmatched customer support.

Contact Information

Address
22 North Street, Burlington, VT 05401 227
Phone
866.486.2717

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