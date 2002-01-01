DropBox, Inc. is the most experienced container modification company in the US when it comes to installing power storage equipment (lithium-ion and other battery types, racks and switchgear equipment) inside of shipping containers.

The recent push for green energy production and smart grid technology has increased the need for mobile or modular switchgear / inverter and power storage equipment dramatically.

The experience that the DropBox, Inc. team has gained over the past 15 years of modifying shipping containers, coupled with DropBox's past 2 years of experience in modifying shipping containers specifically to receive switchgear equipment, inverters and rechargeable batteries (lithium-ion and others), make our group the power industry's number one choice for containerized power products.