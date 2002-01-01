DSD Renewables

DSD was launched as a startup within General Electric (GE) in 2012. Empowered by that singular legacy of ingenuity, our visionary team set out to push Solar's potential forward - by making it more accessible to forward-thinking commercial, industrial and municipal organizations. Today, with our unparalleled experience and deep bench of solar industry talent, DSD is the only true "one-stop shop" for large-scale, custom solar PV and energy storage solutions.