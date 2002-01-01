Company Profile
Dukosi
Dukosi is a developer of intelligent wireless technology that transforms the way batteries are designed, deployed and managed in electric vehicle, grid and industrial energy storage applications. By reducing complexity, improving accuracy, and providing a unique history for each cell, Dukosi dramatically reduces the cost and weight of batteries, optimizes individual cell performance and extends their useful life.
Contact Information
- Address
- Unit 4 Bush House, Bush Estate, Edinburgh, Penicuik, Edinburgh, City of Edinburgh EH26 0BA 226
- Phone
- +44 131 445 7772
- info@dukosi.com
- Website
- http://www.dukosi.com