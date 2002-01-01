DuraSystems Barriers Inc.

DuraSystems is a world leader in passive fire and blast protection systems with over 25 years of industry experience and knowledge.



Multi-line



For over 25 years DuraSystems' passive fire and blast protection systems have been protecting people and property worldwide. These unique fire, blast, ballistic, and acoustic protection solutions allow our clients to meet even the most extreme project requirements.



Extended



Established in 1990, DuraSystems is a Canada based passive fire Protection