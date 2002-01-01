Company Profile

DuraSystems Barriers Inc.

DuraSystems Barriers Inc. logo
DuraSystems is a world leader in passive fire and blast protection systems with over 25 years of industry experience and knowledge.

Multi-line

For over 25 years DuraSystems' passive fire and blast protection systems have been protecting people and property worldwide. These unique fire, blast, ballistic, and acoustic protection solutions allow our clients to meet even the most extreme project requirements.

Extended

Established in 1990, DuraSystems is a Canada based passive fire Protection

Contact Information

Address
112 Pennsylvania Ave. Vaughan, ON L4K 4A6, Vaughan, ON L4K 4A6 39
Phone
9056604455

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