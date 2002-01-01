Bangkok, Thailand - Royal Princess Chiang Mai is located close to many of the attractions of Thailand such as Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep and Doi Inthanon. This hotel is one of the most preferred Chiang Mai luxury hotels for the tourists. Royal Princess Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand belongs to Dusit International group. They run the most popular chain of hotels in Thailand. There are not many hotels that can compete with their luxury hotels in Thailand. Royal Princess Chiang Mai