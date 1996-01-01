Company Profile
dutt
Dutt, Montelec Montajes Electrónicos,S.L. is located in Albiztur (Gipuzkoa-Spain) and since 1996 our aim is to supply adapted electronics to companies with control and power electronics needs. Our fields of interest cover any sector that requires control and conversion of energy and/or power; that is, solar, industrial, energy storage,etc.
The experience acquired during these almost 20 years has allowed us to provide OEM solutions like inverters and hybrid converters
The experience acquired during these almost 20 years has allowed us to provide OEM solutions like inverters and hybrid converters
Contact Information
- Address
- Bº Urreta nº 12, Ctra Tolosa-Azpeitia km 2,5, ALBIZTUR, GUIPUZCOA 20495 201
- Phone
- 34 943 67 57 83
- dutt@duttelectronics.com
- Website
- http://www.duttelectronics.com