Dutt, Montelec Montajes Electrónicos,S.L. is located in Albiztur (Gipuzkoa-Spain) and since 1996 our aim is to supply adapted electronics to companies with control and power electronics needs. Our fields of interest cover any sector that requires control and conversion of energy and/or power; that is, solar, industrial, energy storage,etc.



The experience acquired during these almost 20 years has allowed us to provide OEM solutions like inverters and hybrid converters