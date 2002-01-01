Started from 2008. We are leading manufacturer for outer casings, galvanised wire ropes, speedometer wires. Cable components for motorcycle and cars. Truck marine bus Push pull cables ,brushcutter flexible shafts.We have highest quality of those products. Widely export to all of the world.



To do busienss with us will have below advantages:



Our team is specialized in cables field and has fluent english skills,



Our production is quality assured .



Our price is reasonable and competitive.