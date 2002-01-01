Dynalloy, Inc.

Cue Vent™ is a residential automated HVAC supply register that always directs hot air down to rise and cold air up to fall creating a well mixed temperature. It does this with our temperature activated material using the temperature coming out of the vents AUTOMATICALLY with no electrical controls, motors or batteries. Studies have shown the occupant is more comfortable while saving a surprising amount of energy. It is an easy retrofit that looks like a standard vent and requires no maintenance.