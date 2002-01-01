Company Profile
DynaMotive Energy Systems Corporation
DynaMotive is an energy systems company focused on the development of energy solutions based on its patented fast pyrolysis system. DynaMotive has shown how to unlock the natural energy found in the world's abundant organic resources & convert them into a renewable & environmentally friendly fuel.
Contact Information
- Address
- 230-1700 West 75th Avenue, Vancouver, BC V6P 6G2 39
- Phone
- 604.267.6000
- bc.lee@dynamotive.com
- Website
- http://www.dynamotive.com