Company Profile
e-KHOOL LMS Software
e-KHOOL is an advanced learning management system designed for corporate, educational, and industrial training. It offers structured digital learning with SCORM support, multilingual content delivery, smart assessments, automated certification, analytics dashboards, and customizable training workflows. Built for high scalability, e-KHOOL helps organizations deliver consistent, engaging, and compliance-ready training across multiple teams and locations.
Contact Information
- Address
- Phase I,Technopark, Trivandrum, 695 581, India, Trivandram, Kerala 695581 225
- Phone
- 9952224098
- sales@ekhool.com
- Website
- http://ekhool.com