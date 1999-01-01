E-Lins Technology Co. Ltd.

E-Lins Technology, established in 1999, is part of the E-Lins Group, the leading professional manufacturer and solution provider in wireless M2M/IoT/In-Vehicle.

E-Lins mobile data products cover 4G/3G/2G/WiFi routers, modems, CPE, and other data transmission devices, which are widely used in more than 150 countries and regions and more than twenty industrial fields, such as power control, water schedule, traffic, oil field, weather forecast, environmental protection, street lamp control,