Company Profile
Emcore
Using optical lenses and mirrors we concentrate the sunlight onto a very small, highly efficient Multi-Junction solar cell. For example, under 500-sun concentration, 1 cm2 of solar cell area produces the same electricity as 500 cm2 would, without concentration. This is particularly significant when considering the inherent efficiency advantage of the Multi-Junction technology over Silicon solar cells The use of concentration, therefore, allows substitution of cost-effective materials such as lenses and mirrors for the more costly semiconductor PV cell material.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10420 Research Rd. SE, Bldg 1, Albuquerque, NM 87123 227
- Phone
- 505-332-5000
- Website
- http://www.emcore.com