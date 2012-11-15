Eurowaste Srl is active in the field of organisation of environmental conferences, training courses and seminars in Italy.



We are the organisers of the renowned "Sardinia Symposia" held every two years since 1987 in Sardinia and attended by more than 1200 delegates from all over the world.



We also organise the more recent "Venice Symposia - International Symposia on Energy from Biomass and Waste".

The fourth edition of Venice Symposium will be held in Venice from 12/15 November 2012.