Company Profile
GeoLogic Heating Systems Inc
Specialists in the design, installation and servicing of conventional and DX geothermal heating, air conditioning and hot water systems. Especially recognized for DX direct exchange expertise. Only authorized Nordic dealer in Ottawa area. Radiant floor design and installation. High velocity duct systems. Urban geothermal. Energy star rated equipment. Wirsbo, HRAI, IGSHPA certified.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2133 Carp Road, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0 39
- Phone
- 613-839-0033
- Website
- http://www.GeoLogicHeating.com