Company Profile
Greenshine New Energy LLC
Greenshine New Energy LLC. Specializes in developing and manufacturing customized solar powered lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. At Greenshine we specialize in solar street lights, garden lights, and lawn lights for outdoor applications. Our lights can be installed anywhere, especially areas where grid tied electricity is not available.
Contact Information
- Address
- 360 Goddard, Irvine, California 92618 227
- Phone
- 9496099636