  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Greenshine New Energy LLC

Greenshine New Energy LLC logo
Greenshine New Energy LLC. Specializes in developing and manufacturing customized solar powered lighting systems for a wide range of lighting applications. At Greenshine we specialize in solar street lights, garden lights, and lawn lights for outdoor applications. Our lights can be installed anywhere, especially areas where grid tied electricity is not available.

Contact Information

Address
360 Goddard, Irvine, California 92618 227
Phone
9496099636

Social Media