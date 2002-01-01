Highview Power is a designer and developer of true long duration energy storage solutions for utilities and distributed power systems. The company's proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and its custom designed Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES) solutions can deliver anywhere from 10 MW/40 MWh to more than 200 MW/1.2 GWh of energy. LAES has been developed using proven components from mature industries to deliver pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints.