Company Profile
ImagineSolar
ImagineSolar is one of the leading solar training organizations in the United States with a state-of-the-art solar PV training laboratory. Our solar training customers gain skills and business savvy in solar PV system design and installation, energy efficiency, and smart grid technologies. They come from all walks of life and have included engineers, electricians, entrepreneurs, and everyone else who wants a career in the solar and clean technology industries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4000 Caven Road, Austin, Texas 78744 227
- Phone
- 512.443.5725, or toll free at (888) 514-1972
- info@imaginesolar.com
- Website
- http://imaginesolar.com/