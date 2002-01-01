Company Profile
IMARC Group
The International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group is leading adviser on market research and management strategy worldwide. We helps the client's in all sectors and regions to identify their needs, highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. We prepare high quality reports according to industry analysis and worldwide market trends. IMARC serves clients on a wide array of issues, regardless of industry sector.
Contact Information
- Address
- 309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA, Brooklyn, NY 11215 227
- Phone
- 6317911145
- sales@imarcgroup.com
- Website
- https://www.imarcgroup.com/