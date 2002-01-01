Company Profile
Innovative Solar Inc.
Innovative Solar (ISI) has over thirty years of electrical and mechanical design experience, six of which have been focused exclusively on the solar power industry. ISI utilizes our expertise in bringing the solar power industry the highest degree of innovation, creativity, and efficiency. Innovative Solar specializes in rapid design and production in order to meet the needs and challenges of today's dynamic market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 224 Airport Parkway, Ste 190, San Jose, CA 95110 227
- Phone
- (408) 914-8321