Company Profile

Magnetek, Inc.

Magnetek, Inc. logo
Magnetek, Inc. offers E-Force® Renewable Energy Inverters. Magnetek's modular grid-tied E-Force Inverters turn DC power produced by photovoltaic systems into clean, utility-grade, distributed AC power. The E-Force's proven design increases the power harvested from renewable sources, reduces the time and cost of installation and ensures a long service life. Magnetek's 20 years of renewable energy experience assures you of the most advanced, proven power control technology available.

Contact Information

Address
N50 W13775 Overview Drive, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 227
Phone
888-381-2035

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