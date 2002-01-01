Magnetek, Inc. offers E-Force® Renewable Energy Inverters. Magnetek's modular grid-tied E-Force Inverters turn DC power produced by photovoltaic systems into clean, utility-grade, distributed AC power. The E-Force's proven design increases the power harvested from renewable sources, reduces the time and cost of installation and ensures a long service life. Magnetek's 20 years of renewable energy experience assures you of the most advanced, proven power control technology available.