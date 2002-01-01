Company Profile
Magtech
Magellanium Technologies is a leading manufacturer and supplier of biodiesel plants, specializing in the biodiesel production process. For more information visit our website
Name-Magtech
Address- M.B Tower, 2nd floor, 299 Barakhola, Mukundapur , Kolkata, India, West Bengal,Kolkata-700099
Phone number- 06289715123
Email id- sales@magellanium.com
Office hours- Mon to Sat [10 a.m-7 p.m]
Website- https://magellanium.com/
Name-Magtech
Address- M.B Tower, 2nd floor, 299 Barakhola, Mukundapur , Kolkata, India, West Bengal,Kolkata-700099
Phone number- 06289715123
Email id- sales@magellanium.com
Office hours- Mon to Sat [10 a.m-7 p.m]
Website- https://magellanium.com/
Contact Information
- Address
- M.B Tower, 2nd floor, 299 Barakhola, Mukundapur , Kolkata, India, West Bengal,Kolkata-700099, Kolkata, West Bengal 700099 101
- Phone
- 06289715123
- magtechseo@gmail.com