Magellanium Technologies is a leading manufacturer and supplier of biodiesel plants, specializing in the biodiesel production process. For more information visit our website

Name-Magtech

Address- M.B Tower, 2nd floor, 299 Barakhola, Mukundapur , Kolkata, India, West Bengal,Kolkata-700099

Phone number- 06289715123

Email id- sales@magellanium.com

Office hours- Mon to Sat [10 a.m-7 p.m]

Website- https://magellanium.com/