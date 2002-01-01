Company Profile
Mahabali Steel Centre
Mahabali Steel Centre an ISO 9001:2015 certified company located Mumbai, India. We are manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel, carbon steel and alloy steel fasteners, flanges, forged fittings, gaskets, pipe fittings, butt weld pipe fittings, nuts, bolts, washer, screws, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- 159, Mistry Building, Office - No.5,, 2nd Kumbharwada, Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004 101
- Phone
- +91-22-66151966
- Website
- http://www.mahabalisteel.com