Company Profile
MAHASA PAKISTAN
MAHASA PAKISTAN is a group of company. Deals in different sectors of business specially in Telecommunication equipment and spares, Solar Energy Solutions, Agricultural Solar Solutions, The Surgical and also manufacturing of Solar Panels and Solar Inverter built in Solar Charge Controllers. For further details please contact info@mahasapk.com or visit our website www.mahasapak.com
Contact Information
- Address
- 3rd Floor Bilal Plaza Haider Road Saddar, Rawalpindi, Punjab 46000 164
- Phone
- 92515511026
- info@mahasapk.com
- Website
- http://www.mahasapak.com