Company Profile

MAHASA PAKISTAN

MAHASA PAKISTAN logo
MAHASA PAKISTAN is a group of company. Deals in different sectors of business specially in Telecommunication equipment and spares, Solar Energy Solutions, Agricultural Solar Solutions, The Surgical and also manufacturing of Solar Panels and Solar Inverter built in Solar Charge Controllers. For further details please contact info@mahasapk.com or visit our website www.mahasapak.com

Contact Information

Address
3rd Floor Bilal Plaza Haider Road Saddar, Rawalpindi, Punjab 46000 164
Phone
92515511026

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