Company Profile
Main Street Power Comapny, Inc.
Main Street Power Company, Inc. is a national developer and financier of solar projects across North America. Main Street Power secures innovative financing solutions including Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for its distributed generation and large-scale utility clients. The company is committed to forming local partnerships with installation professionals, general contractors, unions, and workforce development groups. Primary clients include public schools, universities, utilities, municipali
Contact Information
- Address
- 1245 Pearl Street, Suite 201, Boulder, Colorado 80302 227
- Phone
- 720-381-4615
- Website
- http://www.mainstreetpower.com