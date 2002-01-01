Company Profile

Main Street Power Comapny, Inc.

Main Street Power Comapny, Inc. logo
Main Street Power Company, Inc. is a national developer and financier of solar projects across North America. Main Street Power secures innovative financing solutions including Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for its distributed generation and large-scale utility clients. The company is committed to forming local partnerships with installation professionals, general contractors, unions, and workforce development groups. Primary clients include public schools, universities, utilities, municipali

Contact Information

Address
1245 Pearl Street, Suite 201, Boulder, Colorado 80302 227
Phone
720-381-4615

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