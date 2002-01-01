Company Profile

Maisvch Technology

Maisvch Technology logo
Maisvch provides industrial communication devices and customization services to industries like renewable energy and storage stations, enabling them to realize ethernet/serial/canbus/modbus communication in their sites with our portfolios of industrial switches, 4G/5G routers, AP/AC, Modbus gateway, SoMs, fiber optic converters & serial converters.

Contact Information

Address
Chuangxinghui Free Trade Finance Building, No.777 Optical Valley 3rd Road, East Lake High-tech Devel, Wuhan, Hubei 430223 45
Phone
15271087515

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