Company Profile
Maisvch Technology
Maisvch provides industrial communication devices and customization services to industries like renewable energy and storage stations, enabling them to realize ethernet/serial/canbus/modbus communication in their sites with our portfolios of industrial switches, 4G/5G routers, AP/AC, Modbus gateway, SoMs, fiber optic converters & serial converters.
Contact Information
- Address
- Chuangxinghui Free Trade Finance Building, No.777 Optical Valley 3rd Road, East Lake High-tech Devel, Wuhan, Hubei 430223 45
- Phone
- 15271087515
- sales@maisvch.com
- Website
- http://www.maisvch.com