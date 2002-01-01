Established in 2009, Visit My Smokies is the premier Great Smoky Mountain destination lodging website. The program is owned by Sevier County, Tenn., and developed to build revenue, through the promotion of travel and tourism, in relation to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville area lodging, attractions, dining and shopping. All offices are located at: 125 Court Ave., Suite 102 E, Sevierville, TN 37862.