Company Profile

Malaysian Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd

Malaysian Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd logo
MES incorporated in 1980, is the pioneer and the largest exhibition organiser in Malaysia. A Malaysian-owned company, we have vast experience in organising highly successful & well attended, business-generating international exhibitions. Currently, we run a quality portfolio of trade exhibitions and conferences in Kuala Lumpur over a two-year calendar in a number of industry sectors including oil, gas & petrochemical, food & hospitality, electrical engineering and manufacturing amongst others.

Contact Information

Address
Suite 1401, Plaza Permata, Jalan Kampar off Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50400 131
Phone
+603 4041 0311

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