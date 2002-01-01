Company Profile
Malaysian Exhibition Services Sdn Bhd
MES incorporated in 1980, is the pioneer and the largest exhibition organiser in Malaysia. A Malaysian-owned company, we have vast experience in organising highly successful & well attended, business-generating international exhibitions. Currently, we run a quality portfolio of trade exhibitions and conferences in Kuala Lumpur over a two-year calendar in a number of industry sectors including oil, gas & petrochemical, food & hospitality, electrical engineering and manufacturing amongst others.
Contact Information
- Address
- Suite 1401, Plaza Permata, Jalan Kampar off Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50400 131
- Phone
- +603 4041 0311
- enquiry@mesallworld.com
- Website
- http://www.mesallworld.com/