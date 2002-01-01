Manas Microsystems manufactures and export Ultrasonic flow meters, Electromagnetic Flowmeter and Solar powered flowmeters for use in numerous industries like Water and Waster Water Treatment, Automobile industry, Mining Industry, Oil and Gas, Dairy &Food industry around the world.



Products:

Full Bore Electromagnetic Flow Meter

Solar Powered Flow Meter

Ultrasonic Flowmeters

BTU Meter

Thermal Mass Flowmeter

Clamp On type Ultrasonic Flowmeter