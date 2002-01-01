Company Profile
Manas Microsystems
Manas Microsystems manufactures and export Ultrasonic flow meters, Electromagnetic Flowmeter and Solar powered flowmeters for use in numerous industries like Water and Waster Water Treatment, Automobile industry, Mining Industry, Oil and Gas, Dairy &Food industry around the world.
Products:
Full Bore Electromagnetic Flow Meter
Solar Powered Flow Meter
Ultrasonic Flowmeters
BTU Meter
Thermal Mass Flowmeter
Clamp On type Ultrasonic Flowmeter
Products:
Full Bore Electromagnetic Flow Meter
Solar Powered Flow Meter
Ultrasonic Flowmeters
BTU Meter
Thermal Mass Flowmeter
Clamp On type Ultrasonic Flowmeter
Contact Information
- Address
- E. L. - 54, Electronic Zone M. I. D. C, Bhosari, Pune, Maharashtra 411026 101
- Phone
- 7722034924