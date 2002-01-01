Company Profile
Manhattan Renewable Energy
Manhattan Renewable Energy is a Manhattan Construction Group company specializing in renewable energy developments, including solar farms, wind farms, geo-thermal fields and bio mass facilities.
Our clients benefit from our expertise in navigating the complex renewable energy development processes. With over a century of quality project delivery, national award-winning work, and an extensive repeat client list, Manhattan is one of the largest and most reputable construction firms in the nation.
Our clients benefit from our expertise in navigating the complex renewable energy development processes. With over a century of quality project delivery, national award-winning work, and an extensive repeat client list, Manhattan is one of the largest and most reputable construction firms in the nation.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1220 Rosecrans Street, Suite 210, San Diego, CA 92106 227
- Phone
- 619.933.9933