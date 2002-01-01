Company Profile
Manor Solar Power
Manor Solar Power are Solar Panel Installers in the Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire area. With over 20 years experience in the electrical and roofing industry Manor Solar have great knowledge in installing solar panels on your roof. Manor Solar offer free Quotes for solar installation and also keep your mind at rest when installing solar panels on your roof.
Contact Information
- Address
- Old Station Yard, Deeping St james, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE6 8RQ 226
- Phone
- 01778 337338
- Website
- http://www.manorsolarpower.co.uk